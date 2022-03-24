Zedd Shares Teaser of New Collaboration With Martin Garrix: Watch

Skip to main content
Zedd teased the track, which is set to drop on Friday, March 25th, on YouTube Shorts.

Dance music powerhouse producers Martin Garrix and Zedd are finally set to release their long-awaited collaboration.

Out this Friday, March 25th, the track is called "Follow" and it'll arrive by way of Garrix's STMPD RCRDS. He took to social media to announce the hotly anticipated collab, stating that he's "stoked."

Zedd also shared a YouTube Shorts video of Garrix playing out the track live to a crowd of 70,000 people. The tune features the classic, sharp Zedd synths with Garrix's acclaimed, anthemic festival sound. 

Zedd recently teamed up with Disclosure on a bubbly track called "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free," which is about letting go of your worries and anxieties in order to unshackle yourself from the restraints each of those carry. 

"Lyrically this song is my coping mechanism for dealing with anxiety," Zedd explained at the time. "Sometimes you need to remember where you are instead of holding onto where you want to be. Whether you’re socially anxious, too drunk, or even loving life, I hope that you dance to this song and remember that you’re free!"

Garrix was recently announced as a performer for the Indy 500 Snake Pit, which is set to take place on May 29, 2022. Performing alongside the Dutch dance music titan will be Galantis, deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw.

