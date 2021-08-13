Marvel's "Shang-Chi" Film to Feature New Song by DJ Snake, Rick Ross and Rich Brian
This afternoon, fans of DJ Snake were told that something massive was on the horizon when he tweeted at Marvel, only adding a cryptic "pair of eyes" emoji. From the moment he hit "send" they braced for something big, and sure enough, he delivered.

Snake went on to announce a new collaborative track with Rick Ross and Rich Brian called "Run It," which will be featured in Marvel's upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Across his social media pages, he shared a preview of the movie that incorporates audio of the upcoming collab.

While much of the preview's audio is focused on the film, fans can hear a small portion of what's to come from the three artists. Luckily, fans and comic book aficionados won't have to wait very long, since the track officially drops tomorrow.

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. 

