Mat the Alien Paralyzed Following Horrific Mountain Biking Accident

Following a horrific biking accident in the Nanaimo mountain trails, Mat the Alien has sustained serious injuries, leaving him unlikely to walk again.

After the Canadian DJ and producer was thrown off his bike during a ride in early October, he was subsequently airlifted to the hospital, where he is currently in intensive care. Since then, he has received an outpour of support from fans, who have contributed over $144,000 on GoFundMe for his medical expenses at the time of writing.

Mat the Alien's former tour mates Zeds Dead tweeted out the link to the fundraiser, calling him "one of the best DJs in the world."

The organizers of famed bass music festival Shambhala also chimed in with support, calling Mat the Alien a "staple" of the event. For the festival's first livestream edition, they will be broadcasting a previous set from the DJ and will be accepting donations for his fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page was initially organized by Mat the Alien's niece, Molly Andrew, who was overwhelmed by the support. "We are honestly blown away by the rallying and support from everyone in Mat’s circle of friends, family and people that don't even know him but have heard about him," she said. According to Andrew, Mat the Alien is currently breathing with a respirator, but will be expected to start speaking again in the coming days.

You can donate to Mat the Alien's GoFundMe initiative here.