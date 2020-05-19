Mat Zo Announces Special In-Game Minecraft Concert

Renowned electronic producer Mat Zo has been one of the most influential tastemakers in dance music for quite some time now. His proclivity for forward-thinking music and willingness to blend elements of many different EDM sub-genres, like drum & bass, house, and breaks, is second to none.

Mat Zo's ability to craft visceral music is also manifested in his love for gaming. That's why he recently announced a special in-game concert in Minecraft, which is going down next Wednesday. Considering his trailblazing electronic compositions, you can only imagine the jaw-dropping Minecraft world Mat Zo has built for this unique concert experience.

Performing along with the Mad Zoo label head will be Lutrell, Groke, Rohaan, Inverted Silence, Counsel Pop, and Swardy, who is fresh off the release of his dazzling single "Palomino."

Mat Zo's Minecraft festival will begin at 12PM PST (3PM ET, 8PM GMT) on Wednesday, May 27th. You can purchase your ticket here.

