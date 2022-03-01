Skip to main content
Mat Zo Teases New Collaboration With Above & Beyond

Anjunabeats teased that Above & Beyond's next collaboration will be alongside "a label star."

Mat Zo (via Facebook)

It looks like Above & Beyond's next high-profile collaborator has revealed himself.

A stalwart of the Anjunabeats imprint, Mat Zo has taken to social media to tease his involvement in the legendary trance trio's upcoming collaborative single.

Yesterday the official Anjunabeats account tweeted that the week ahead will see the release of a new Above & Beyond single alongside someone they described as a "star" of the label. Mat Zo then quote-tweeted with a singular "curious" emoji, but despite not elaborating further, the interaction has already sparked the intrigue of watchful fans.

Zo's journey on Anjunabeats is certainly worth noting. In fact, the producer's debut album Damage Control projected him to meteoric success, even landing him a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album. After some time away, he would return to Anjunabeats to release Illusion of Depth, his third studio effort. 

In the same year, Zo helped celebrate the label's historic 20th anniversary with a special 20-year celebration mix, which highlighted his favorite records from the illustrious catalogue. "I've seen the label evolve over the years from relatively humble beginnings, and it's amazing to still be a part of it 12 years later," Zo said at the time.

That's all the tea leaves we can read for now, but fans can stay tuned via the "Anjunabeats New Releases" playlist to catch Above & Beyond's new track as soon as it drops.

