Missing Forbidden Kingdom Attendee Found Dead at 34

After the 2020 edition of Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival wrapped up on the evening of Friday, February 14th, an attendee named Matt Eastwood had gone missing the following Sunday. He was found dead on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 19th following search efforts on the part of his family as well as the Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office.

Eastwood's step-sister, Chelsea Smith, confirmed his death in a 2:09 text message to Florida newspaper Daily Commercial. A GoFundMe page had been launched to cover the expenses of those in the search party. At the time of writing it has raised over $2,600.

Eastwood was a well-known bartender at Wolf Branch Brewing in Eustis. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we prove this update, Matt was found,” wrote Head Brewer Jose Villafana in a post to the establishment's Facebook page. “He is no longer with us.”

Eastwood's suspected cause of death has yet to be disclosed at the time of writing.