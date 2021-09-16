September 16, 2021
Barbie Launches Music Producer Doll to Empower Next Generation of Female Artists
Publish date:

Barbie Launches Music Producer Doll to Empower Next Generation of Female Artists

Iconic toy maker Mattel partnered with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats on the doll, which come with computers, headphones, and a sound mixer to amp up the creativity.
Author:

Mattel

Iconic toy maker Mattel partnered with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats on the doll, which come with computers, headphones, and a sound mixer to amp up the creativity.

Iconic toymaker Mattel has announced the Barbie Music Producer doll to empower the next generation of female artists.

Women make up less than 3% of music producers in the industry, and Mattel aims to change that with this new line of Barbie dolls, developed in partnership with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats. The endeavor is part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, an effort to encourage girls to unlock their full potential.

Each Barbie is styled with a graphic tee, trendy jeans, and a shiny crop jacket. They also come with a sound mixing board, computer, and headphone accessories.

"As part of our ongoing Dream Gap Project, Barbie is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls in careers where women are underrepresented, like music producer,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel. “By exposing girls to inspiring women excelling in this role, like Ester Dean, and by highlighting the music producer career with dolls, Barbie is reminding girls of their limitless potential. Our partnership with Girls Make Beats takes our efforts one step further, championing female voices from the studio to the stage and giving girls the tools to help them pursue a future as a music producer.”

Recommended Articles

deadmau5 MasterClass
NEWS

You Can Now Chat One-On-One With deadmau5 and Other MasterClass Instructors

MasterClass' new "Direct Line" feature gives users the opportunity to engage in conversations with their instructors, like legendary electronic music artist deadmau5.

xmjN58NnAhMiC5f8SSdSXa
NEWS

Barbie Launches Music Producer Doll to Empower Next Generation of Female Artists

Iconic toy maker Mattel partnered with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats on the doll, which come with computers, headphones, and a sound mixer to amp up the creativity.

ade
NEWS

ADE Festival 2021 Moving Forward Despite New COVID-19 Regulations

This year's Amsterdam Dance Event, on the other hand, has sadly been abandoned.

The Barbie Music Producer line.

The Barbie Music Producer line.

Ester Dean is a Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, actress, and music producer who has worked with major electronic artists like David Guetta and Afrojack.

“I am honored to lend my voice to Barbie to inspire young girls to learn more about becoming a music producer,” Dean said in a statement. “While female voices are heard from the stage, so many critical decisions are made behind the scenes and in the studio. Having been in the industry for over a decade, I've witnessed the power female voices can have in shaping the future of music production and want to ensure more women are in the room.”

Dean will be sharing her experience via the official Barbie YouTube channel on Friday, September 24th in an interview titled "I Interview Ester Dean, Song Machine" for girls ages 5-17. You can learn more and sign up to join the Girls Make Beats webinar here.

Music Producer Barbie is available now for $14.99 at major retailers and Barbie's official online marketplace.

Tags
terms:
MattelBarbieWomen EmpowermentToysGirls Make BeatsEster Dean

Related

omah lay
INDUSTRY

Apple Music Launches Africa Rising to Amplify the Continent's Next Generation of Artists

Afro-fusion artist and producer Omah Lay is the "Africa Rising playlist's debut feature.

Girl Doc Cover Photo Title 2
FEATURES

Kandeyce Jorden Releases an Empowering Documentary About Female DJs [Interview]

Go behind the scenes with Kandeyce Jorden as she follows Sandra Collins in 'Girl.'

Producer Girls
NEWS

New Kickstarter Campaign Hopes To Empower More Women to Become Electronic Music Producers

Producergirls are providing resources and software along with training to help women in music pursue and nurture their music production skills, for free!

Laidback Luke
INTERVIEWS

Laidback Luke Launches New Mixmash Dating App to Connect Music Producers [Exclusive Interview]

The Mixmash Dating app matches you with your perfect music production partner to remix his latest single "We Found Love."

DJ Swivel Jordan Young
INDUSTRY

The Chainsmokers, BTS Producer DJ Swivel Shares Music Business Advice in New YouTube Series

DJ Swivel doesn’t believe in gatekeeping in the business and believes that information is meant to be shared.

BandPay Logo PAYMNT
GEAR + TECH

BandPay Secures $2M in Funding to Eliminate Issues Amongst Musicians, Producers, Other Music Professionals

BandPay is designed to assist creatives collaborate and stick to the agreements they make through a feature-rich mobile application.

Varien Nick Kaelar
INTERVIEWS

Varien: Trent Reznor Dark Lord of This Generation in Electronic Music

Varien continues to defy the odds of social norms, social media number games, commodification, and capitalism.

Beat Maker Go - Webby Award Nominee
GEAR + TECH

Beat Maker Go Nominated for Best Music App in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards

“Nominees like Beat Maker Go are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards.