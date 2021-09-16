Barbie Launches Music Producer Doll to Empower Next Generation of Female Artists

Iconic toy maker Mattel partnered with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats on the doll, which come with computers, headphones, and a sound mixer to amp up the creativity.

Iconic toymaker Mattel has announced the Barbie Music Producer doll to empower the next generation of female artists.

Women make up less than 3% of music producers in the industry, and Mattel aims to change that with this new line of Barbie dolls, developed in partnership with famed singer-songwriter Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats. The endeavor is part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, an effort to encourage girls to unlock their full potential.

Each Barbie is styled with a graphic tee, trendy jeans, and a shiny crop jacket. They also come with a sound mixing board, computer, and headphone accessories.

"As part of our ongoing Dream Gap Project, Barbie is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls in careers where women are underrepresented, like music producer,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel. “By exposing girls to inspiring women excelling in this role, like Ester Dean, and by highlighting the music producer career with dolls, Barbie is reminding girls of their limitless potential. Our partnership with Girls Make Beats takes our efforts one step further, championing female voices from the studio to the stage and giving girls the tools to help them pursue a future as a music producer.”

The Barbie Music Producer line. Mattel

Ester Dean is a Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, actress, and music producer who has worked with major electronic artists like David Guetta and Afrojack.

“I am honored to lend my voice to Barbie to inspire young girls to learn more about becoming a music producer,” Dean said in a statement. “While female voices are heard from the stage, so many critical decisions are made behind the scenes and in the studio. Having been in the industry for over a decade, I've witnessed the power female voices can have in shaping the future of music production and want to ensure more women are in the room.”

Dean will be sharing her experience via the official Barbie YouTube channel on Friday, September 24th in an interview titled "I Interview Ester Dean, Song Machine" for girls ages 5-17. You can learn more and sign up to join the Girls Make Beats webinar here.

Music Producer Barbie is available now for $14.99 at major retailers and Barbie's official online marketplace.