mau5trap Unveils Schedule for "mau5trapLIVE" Streams This Week With No Mana, ATTLAS, and More

deadmau5's mau5trap imprint today announced a series of live streams called "mau5trapLIVE," which will go down all week via their YouTube channel. The series will feature production tutorials, live sets, Q&A's and more from mau5trap favorites.

Morgan Page is set to kick things off tonight at 7:30 PM PST (10:30PM EST) for a Monday motivation live set. ATTLAS will follow on Tuesday with a "best of" live DJ set before ASHE takes over on Wednesday for an intimate session from his own living room. Low Poly will hop on the stream on Thursday to host a virtual production challenge, and house favorite No Mana will arrive on Friday with a can't miss "#electrohouse2020" live DJ set. Mr. Bill will host a production challenge of his own on Saturday before Kindred close outs the week on Sunday with a chilled out session.

Tune into "mau5trapLIVE" all week via mau5trap's YouTube channel here.

