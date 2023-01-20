Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Brazilian DJ and music producer Maz is on the rise.

Over the years, Maz has performed at some of the biggest clubs and music festivals in Brazil, including Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio, Universo Paralello, Planeta Brasil and Laroc Club, to name a few.

It's undeniable that Maz has made a name for himself within the red-hot Brazilian electronic dance music scene. And this past year he has been increasingly immersed in the Afro House scene, growing his Dawn Patrol Records imprint and reaching the top 10 in the genre's Beatport chart in 2022, according to BeatStats.

In August of 2022, Maz teamed up with fellow Brazilian DJ Antdot to deliver a rework of "Todo Homem," originally produced by Zeca Veloso—son of Grammy-award winner Caetano Veloso, one of the leading Brazilian artists.

The original is beautifully emotive, as the song serves as an open letter from Zeca Veloso, Caetano Veloso, and his brothers to their mother. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, "Antdot and Maz honored the sacredness of the song, while bringing a soothing and intoxicating vibe to life that is proving it to be a fan favorite around the globe."

Antdot and Maz's remix of "Todo Homen" received early support from the likes of Diplo, Keinemusik, and Vintage Culture.

Another notable highlight was his official remix of “Banho de Folhas” by Luedji Luna. With rhythmic percussion and a captivating groove, the rework was well-received by the public and became a hit in the European summer club circuit. Since its release, Maz has garnered strong supporters, including industry titans Black Coffee, Michael Bibi, Keinemusik and Vintage Culture, among others.

With 2022 in the rearview, Maz has set his sights on a big year ahead. He recently announced his first-ever tour in the United States, which will kick off in March. This will mark Maz's debut in the country.

While the tour dates have not yet been revealed, you can keep an eye out for the announcement via the social media links below.

