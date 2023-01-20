Skip to main content
Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Riding the wave of his hit remix of Luedji Luna's “Banho de Folhas," Maz has a big year ahead.

Diego Jarschel

Riding the wave of his hit remix of Luedji Luna's “Banho de Folhas," Maz has a big year ahead.

Brazilian DJ and music producer Maz is on the rise.

Over the years, Maz has performed at some of the biggest clubs and music festivals in Brazil, including Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio, Universo Paralello, Planeta Brasil and Laroc Club, to name a few.

It's undeniable that Maz has made a name for himself within the red-hot Brazilian electronic dance music scene. And this past year he has been increasingly immersed in the Afro House scene, growing his Dawn Patrol Records imprint and reaching the top 10 in the genre's Beatport chart in 2022, according to BeatStats.

In August of 2022, Maz teamed up with fellow Brazilian DJ Antdot to deliver a rework of "Todo Homem," originally produced by Zeca Veloso—son of Grammy-award winner Caetano Veloso, one of the leading Brazilian artists. 

The original is beautifully emotive, as the song serves as an open letter from Zeca Veloso, Caetano Veloso, and his brothers to their mother. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, "Antdot and Maz honored the sacredness of the song, while bringing a soothing and intoxicating vibe to life that is proving it to be a fan favorite around the globe."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

maz
NEWS

Brazilian DJ and Producer Maz Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour

Riding the wave of his hit remix of Luedji Luna's “Banho de Folhas," Maz has a big year ahead.

By EDM.com Staff
Snake-Pit-TH23-May-29-2022-08
EVENTS

Slither Into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for DJ Sets From Kaskade, Subtronics, More In 2023

The Race Weekend event will also feature a heavy-hitting DJ set from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, better known in EDM circles as DJ Diesel.

By Rachel Freeman
Ganja White Night and Subtronics "Womp Portal" album art
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Trippy Animated Music Video for Subtronics and Ganja White Night's "Womp Portal"

The new collaboration is the follow-up to Subtronics and Ganja White Night's 2019 track, "Headband."

By EDM.com Staff

Antdot and Maz's remix of "Todo Homen" received early support from the likes of Diplo, Keinemusik, and Vintage Culture.

Another notable highlight was his official remix of “Banho de Folhas” by Luedji Luna. With rhythmic percussion and a captivating groove, the rework was well-received by the public and became a hit in the European summer club circuit. Since its release, Maz has garnered strong supporters, including industry titans Black Coffee, Michael Bibi, Keinemusik and Vintage Culture, among others.

With 2022 in the rearview, Maz has set his sights on a big year ahead. He recently announced his first-ever tour in the United States, which will kick off in March. This will mark Maz's debut in the country.

While the tour dates have not yet been revealed, you can keep an eye out for the announcement via the social media links below.

FOLLOW MAZ:

Instagram: instagram.com/mazmusic
YouTube: youtube.com/maz
TikTok: tiktok.com/@mazmusic
Spotify: bit.ly/3QK1SMp

Related

Oliver-Koletzki12
NEWS

Oliver Koletzki Announces First-Ever North American Live Tour

Koletzki's dreamy, organic sound has been on full display during the can't-miss tour.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Announce First-Ever North American DJ Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

The legendary electronic music trio signed a two-year deal to perform at the Wynn's flagship nightlife venues, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.

A head shot of Australian DJ/producer Paul Fisher laughing or making a funny face.
NEWS

FISHER is Going to Australia for His First-Ever Headline Tour

FISHER has announced his first headline tour in his home country.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
NEWS

deadmau5 Announces Full Cube V3 Tour and Upcoming Album

Ultra Music Festival attendees will not be the only ones who get to experience the Cube 3.0 stage show.

Shaquille O'Neal7
NEWS

PSA: Shaq Has Announced His First Ever Summer Tour

Change your summer plans because Shaq will be touring in a city near you.

DJ Perly Summer Stage Sound View Park 2019 Jay Ritter
NEWS

DJ Perly Makes History As First Woman to Win Two DMC U.S. DJ Championships

DJ Perly won her first DMC championship in 2017.

Shaq
NEWS

Shaq Announces Worldwide "Summer League" Tour as DJ Diesel

Shaq is hitting the road this summer on his biggest tour yet.

Haywyre - Press Photo for Release of Panorama: Form + Upcoming Tour Announcement (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Haywyre Announces Panorama: Form EP and Discover / Form Tour

Haywyre releases new EP and hits the road with STAYLOOSE, JENAUX, JNTHN STEIN and more.