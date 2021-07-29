MC Rage Has Departed Chase & Status After 14 Years

"After an incredible 14 years of touring the globe together, from nightclubs to festivals; our Brother MC Rage is moving on to pursue solo ventures."

After 14 incredible years rocking stages with legendary drum & bass duo Chase & Status, frontman MC Rage is leaving the project.

The group shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post. "After an incredible 14 years of touring the globe together, from nightclubs to festivals; our Brother MC Rage is moving on to pursue solo ventures," the announcement reads. Chase & Status also shouted out Rage's Rebel Clash moniker, a project born out of the MC's Jamaican heritage and passion for reggae and sound system culture.

Check out the heartfelt announcement below.

"We wish him all the greatest of success with @rebelclash & everything else he chooses to do," the post continues. With MC Rage's Rebel Clash project and other solo endeavors, fans will be excited to see what lies ahead from the iconic vocalist and frontman.

Recently, Chase & Status performed at London's The Cause for their first performance since lockdown measures surrounding COVID-19 began in early 2020. Their 2019 album RTRN II JUNGLE remains a fan-favorite. They're also set to appear on The Metallica Blacklist, a special compilation covering songs from the fabled rock band's 1991 self-titled album. That record is due out September 10th.