MC Rage Has Departed Chase & Status After 14 Years

After 14 incredible years rocking stages with legendary drum & bass duo Chase & Status, frontman MC Rage is leaving the project.

The group shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post. "After an incredible 14 years of touring the globe together, from nightclubs to festivals; our Brother MC Rage is moving on to pursue solo ventures," the announcement reads. Chase & Status also shouted out Rage's Rebel Clash moniker, a project born out of the MC's Jamaican heritage and passion for reggae and sound system culture.

"We wish him all the greatest of success with @rebelclash & everything else he chooses to do," the post continues. With MC Rage's Rebel Clash project and other solo endeavors, fans will be excited to see what lies ahead from the iconic vocalist and frontman.

MC Rage with Chase & Status at SonneMondSterne 2018, Main Stage
