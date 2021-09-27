MDLBEAST Announces Saudi Arabia's First Three-Day Music Conference

In their efforts to accelerate the dance music industry in Saudi Arabia, MDLBEAST has announced the region's first-ever integrated music conference, XP.

The three-day summit promises workshops, networking opportunities, special music activations, and panels with renowned regional and global music industry execs. These discussions, they hope, will have a ripple effect on the professional and social fabric of the electronic music community at large.

"Through these conversations, we want it to inspire future generations to consider a career in the industry and promote music as a vehicle for job creation and innovation, making it a sustainable industry from which they can profit," said Nada Alhelabi, XP's Programme Director in a press release. "A big focus for us is promoting diversity, wellbeing, and fair working conditions to empower females and give a voice to minority groups within the industry."

c/o MDLBEAST

According to the press release, XP was organized with four pillars in mind: talent, policy, scene, and impact.

The foundations of XP are built on four key building pillars. The first pillar focuses on talent development and aims to establish careers in music for local and regional talent while providing new audiences for established artists. The second pillar looks at furthering research, advocacy & policy development with the aim of building a strong and sustainable music ecosystem. Pillar three is built around developing the scene and mapping out opportunities to nourish the region’s emerging music industry. The fourth pillar focuses on impact & social purpose, initiating dialogue around music, mental health, wellbeing, and diversity in the industry.

The summit will take place ahead of SOUNDSTORM, Saudi Arabia's largest music festival, in partnership with the Saudi Music Commission. MDLBEAST recently announced a staggering lineup for the fest's 2021 edition, which will feature performances from Martin Garrix, Tiësto, deadmau5, and The Chainsmokers, among many other DJs and dance music superstars.

"XP is a first for the region and will serve as the foundation for a thriving music industry across the Middle East," added Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST. "Providing a platform to authenticate and further build the music industry in the region, local and international guests will be embraced by the wealth of possibility offered by this exciting new market over the three days. Through XP, we aim to join the global conversation, and by hosting such an event we will continue to build and accelerate the music infrastructure across the region."

XP is scheduled for December 13-15, 2021. You can find more about the conference here and keep you with its developments—such as programming and event announcements—via its official Instagram.