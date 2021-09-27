September 27, 2021
MDLBEAST Announces Saudi Arabia's First Three-Day Music Conference
Publish date:

MDLBEAST Announces Saudi Arabia's First Three-Day Music Conference

The XP summit will kick off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 13th.
Author:

c/o MDLBEAST

The XP summit will kick off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 13th.

In their efforts to accelerate the dance music industry in Saudi Arabia, MDLBEAST has announced the region's first-ever integrated music conference, XP.

The three-day summit promises workshops, networking opportunities, special music activations, and panels with renowned regional and global music industry execs. These discussions, they hope, will have a ripple effect on the professional and social fabric of the electronic music community at large.

"Through these conversations, we want it to inspire future generations to consider a career in the industry and promote music as a vehicle for job creation and innovation, making it a sustainable industry from which they can profit," said Nada Alhelabi, XP's Programme Director in a press release. "A big focus for us is promoting diversity, wellbeing, and fair working conditions to empower females and give a voice to minority groups within the industry."

MDLBEAST

Recommended Articles

MDLBEAST 2021_1
NEWS

MDLBEAST Announces Saudi Arabia's First Three-Day Music Conference

The XP summit will kick off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 13th.

just now
rezz
NEWS

REZZ Announces 2021 North American Headline Tour

REZZ, who also announced a new single on the way, said the tour will feature "the biggest production" of her career thus far.

51 minutes ago
5N6A7092
MUSIC RELEASES

Eliminate's "Belly Of The Beast" EP Solidifies His Status as a Thought Leader In Bass Music: Listen

Eliminate homed in on the finer details on his immersive "Belly Of The Beast" EP.

3 hours ago

According to the press release, XP was organized with four pillars in mind: talent, policy, scene, and impact.

The foundations of XP are built on four key building pillars. The first pillar focuses on talent development and aims to establish careers in music for local and regional talent while providing new audiences for established artists. The second pillar looks at furthering research, advocacy & policy development with the aim of building a strong and sustainable music ecosystem. Pillar three is built around developing the scene and mapping out opportunities to nourish the region’s emerging music industry. The fourth pillar focuses on impact & social purpose, initiating dialogue around music, mental health, wellbeing, and diversity in the industry.

The summit will take place ahead of SOUNDSTORM, Saudi Arabia's largest music festival, in partnership with the Saudi Music Commission. MDLBEAST recently announced a staggering lineup for the fest's 2021 edition, which will feature performances from Martin Garrix, Tiësto, deadmau5, and The Chainsmokers, among many other DJs and dance music superstars.

"XP is a first for the region and will serve as the foundation for a thriving music industry across the Middle East," added Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST. "Providing a platform to authenticate and further build the music industry in the region, local and international guests will be embraced by the wealth of possibility offered by this exciting new market over the three days. Through XP, we aim to join the global conversation, and by hosting such an event we will continue to build and accelerate the music infrastructure across the region."

XP is scheduled for December 13-15, 2021. You can find more about the conference here and keep you with its developments—such as programming and event announcements—via its official Instagram.

Related

Soundstorm
EVENTS

Saudi Arabia's Largest Music Festival, SOUNDSTORM, Announces Return With Over 150 Artists

MDLBEAST continues to think bigger, and are putting their money where their mouth is with their biggest lineup to date.

WMC 2021 Square
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Dates and Schedule of First-Ever Virtual Edition

The world-renowned electronic music summit will take place virtually on May 20th and 21st, 2021.

Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, and David Guetta
NEWS

Saudi Arabia's MDL Beast Festival Announces EDM A-List B2Bs

Martin Garrix B2B Tiësto, Steve Aoki B2B David Guetta, and Afrojack B2B R3hab are but a few of the draws.

New Music Showcase Announcement IG2
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference and VRJAM Announce Showcase Contest for DJs and Music Producers

VRJAM, WMC and EDM.com have joined forces to offer DJs and producers the chance to secure a coveted showcase at the summit's first-ever virtual edition.

WMC VRJAM 5th Dimension WMCV square
NEWS

Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Artist Lineup for First-Ever Virtual Edition

Riva Starr, Anabel Englund, Rich DietZ, and Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson will perform, among others.

pasted image 0 (1)
NEWS

Winter Music Conference Announces First Round of Programming and Partners for 2019

The event is scheduled for March 25th-28th, 2019.

Skrillex, Diplo - Dabbing
NEWS

NO FUNNY BUSINESS: SINGER ARRESTED IN SAUDI ARABIA FOR DABBING

Uh oh..

Tiesto holding headphones and wearing a red jacket while DJing in front of a big crowd.
NEWS

Tiësto and Mariah Carey's Ethics Called into Question Following Saudi Arabia Concert

Does Tiësto and Mariah Carey's participation mean they condone the imprisonment of human rights protestors?