MDLBEAST Launches Record Label, Announces Debut Album

As part of their efforts to spotlight emerging musical talent, renowned lifestyle and entertainment brand MDLBEAST has launched a new flagship record label.

In a nod to their momentous 2019 Soundstorm festival, MDLBEAST also announced the debut album from their newly minted MDLBEAST Records banner, a trailblazing collection of music dubbed Soundstorm Volume 1. The album, which is slated for an April 2021 release, will feature electronic music mainstays such as Salvatore Ganacci, BUTCH, and Afrojack, among others. It will also showcase local rising talents, like Cosmicat.

MDLBEAST Records is poised to propagate forward-thinking music from the brightest DJs and producers in the region, with plans to eventually mushroom into a series of sub-labels that focus on deep house, techno, Afrobeat, and other genres of the electronic underground.

"MDLBEAST is all about amplifying the unseen, building a platform for Arab Artists to showcase their talent to the world and bring international artists closer to Arab audiences," said Talal Albahiti, Chief Operating Officer of MDLBEAST. "Launching our label MDLBEAST Records is another big milestone on our journey to create cultural exchange through music."

The first single from the forthcoming record will drop on February 26th from none other than dance music vet R3HAB, who is set to unveil "Ringtone" alongside an official music video. "We are especially proud that our good friend and collaborator R3HAB will be the first artist to officially launch his single 'Ringtone' on MDLBEAST Records," Albahiti added.

"'Ringtone' has all the pieces to be an actual banger with its compelling melody, bassline, and modern tech influences, which combine to create an escape into a virtual reality," said R3HAB in a separate statement. "I'm honored that it is being used to announce the launch of MDLBEAST Records and their debut album, which has features from top tier artists lined up."

