Men Who Hosted Drug-Fueled Raves From Psychiatric Hospital Sentenced to Death: Report

One man was convicted of dealing MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine from the hospital room, which was reportedly turned into a "rave den" with strobe lights and DJ decks.

Two Vietnamese men convicted of hosting sex- and drug-fueled parties in a psychiatric hospital room have been sentenced to death by the Hanoi People's Court, VICE reports.

39-year-old Nguyen Xuan Quy and his accomplice, Nguyen Van Ngoc, reportedly hosted parties out of the former's room in a psychiatric hospital in Vietnam. Patients and staff members were invited to the parties, where MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamines were distributed and used.

Local reports state that Quy had free reign while at the hospital. Investigators found that administrators were allowing him to convert a treatment room into a "rave den" outfitted with strobe lights, DJ decks, large speakers and soundproofing materials.

According to VICE, Quy was admitted into the hospital in 2018 and has a history of mental illness. In order to smuggle drugs into the clinic, he reportedly bribed a former department head, Do Thi Luu, with a monthly payout of roughly $426.21. Luu, who denied involvement in the operation, was sentenced to three years in prison for abuse of power, per VICE.

In addition to the parties Quy and Ngoc hosted, sources say the former supplied drugs to recovering addicts in the hospital and had them sell the substances to people outside of the institution.

Quy and Ngoc were sentenced to death by the Hanoi People’s Court on August 31st for "storing, facilitating, using and selling over 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of drugs" at the National Mental Hospital.

