Metalcore Band Northlane Are Releasing a "Fully Fledged EDM And Techno" Album

Now newly independent, Sydney metalcore outfit Northlane turned to EDM when they needed inspiration the most.

In a lengthy, candid statement announcing their forthcoming sixth studio album Obsidian, the band reflected on their career thus far, noting they've never hesitated to reinvent themselves.

Despite multiple bouts on the brink of disaster the band have derived the strength to persevere. Case in point: the lead up to the band's 2019 album, Alien, was characterized in their words by financial instability and waning ticket sales. Paradoxically, the group found strength in crafting their most vulnerable record to date during which vocalist Marcus Bridge laid to bear some of the most troubling anecdotes of his past.

Going from that period of emotional catharsis to the prolonged period of lockdowns wrought by the pandemic was a challenge. Ultimately, it left the group feeling uninspired on the other side of it all. In the statement, the group stated they found their way out of a creative rut through their appreciation for dance music.

Northlane described the output of Obsidian as the realization of the sound the band has been striving for their entire career. "Northlane's signature bottom-heavy groove coexists side-by-side with fully fledged EDM and techno, drum and bass, soaring guitar work, and nostalgic atmospherics," they stated.

Northlane's Obsidian is sure to be watched with keen interest by the metal community as the band prepares to drop the album on March 22nd, 2022.