Legendary Hip-Hop Artist MF Doom Dead at 49

Legendary hip-hop artist MF Doom has died at the age of 49.

His tragic passing was confirmed in a statement shared by his wife Jasmine via Instagram today, December 31st, 2020. "The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," the post reads. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."

"My world will never be the same without you," the statement continues. "Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

Over the course of his illustrious career, MF Doom released six solo studio albums. The majority of those records are considering to be seminal, including his debut Operation: Doomsday LP, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all-time. He also released a number of collaborative efforts, such as 2004's breakthrough Madvillainy album, which he dropped with iconic producer Madlib under their joint Madvillain moniker.

At the time of this article's publication, the rapper's cause of death has not yet been publicly announced. The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, friends, fans, and loved ones of MF Doom.