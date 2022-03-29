Skip to main content
Miami Police Report "Record Low" Number of Arrests From Ultra Music Festival 2022

2022-03-29

Ultra resulted in just 18 arrests, most of which were drug-related.

Ultra resulted in just 18 arrests, most of which were drug-related.

Ultra Music Festival attendees were on good behavior at the brand's flagship Miami event in 2022.

The sold-out fest was as big a draw as ever, as 150,000 dance music fans descended upon Bayfront Park for three jam-packed days of action with David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Hardwell and many more.

After two years on ice, Ultra returned in some ways smoother than ever. At least that was the impression some members of law enforcement had. Following the weekend, Miami police reported just 18 arrests in total: four on Friday, 10 on Saturday and four on Sunday. Most of those arrests were drug-related, according to CBS Miami.

hardwell ultra miami

The 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival at Miami's Bayfront Park.

For context, Miami Police Department officer Kenia Fallat told WSVN-TV he believes that this figure is a "record low" number of arrests for the festival thus far.

The development is especially positive for Ultra Music Festival, specifically given the festival's embattled history with local government and residents of the downtown Miami area. Organizers were forced to relocate the event to the Virginia Key Beach Park for one year before reaching an agreement to implement a community standards program, which paved the way for Ultra to return to Bayfront Park in 2022. 

With Ultra 2022 having progressed without a hitch, this development will certainly bode well for the festival's prospects to continue hosting the event in Bayfront Park, should there be any attempt to scrutinize their current deal.

