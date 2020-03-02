Michael Theanne, Manager for Steve Aoki and Others, Passes Away at 45

The EDM industry is mourning the loss of Michael Theanne, a manager to some of the biggest names in the genre. For years he's represented artists like Steve Aoki, Deorro, Cheat Codes and others. It's been reported that he unexpectedly collapsed after returning home from a hike. His family released the following statement shortly after his passing:

"Michael’s incredibly warm, loving and generous spirit impacted all around him. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Michael in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed to process this devastating and sudden loss in private. Information regarding a funeral and memorial will be forthcoming."

On Instagram, Deorro (real name Erick Orrosquieta) shared how much his late manager meant to him. "For nearly a decade this man made the biggest difference in my life," he wrote. "Thank you for everything, thank you for being my manager, my brother, thank you for believing in me and everything we wanted to do."

Our sincerest thoughts and condolences go out to Michael Theanne's loved ones.

H/T: Billboard