December 16, 2021
Michelle Jubelirer Named First Female CEO In 80-Year History of Capitol Music Group
Jubelirer, who has worked with Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, joined Capitol Records as Executive Vice President in May 2013.
Michael Fulton

Music industry executive and power player Michelle Jubelirer has been promoted to Chair and CEO of Capitol Music Group, the first woman to do so in the company's 80-year history. She will succeed Jeff Vaughn and report to Sir Lucian Grainge, Music Business Worldwide reports. 

Jubelirer joined Capitol Records as Executive Vice President in May 2013. She was promoted to COO in May 2015 and then president in 2020. She graduated from Fordham University School of Law with her Juris Doctorate in 1999, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to Jubelirer joining Capitol Records in May 2013, she was a partner at music business law firm King, Holmes, Paterno and Berliner where she represented electronic music superstars like Avicii, Grimes, and Swedish House Mafia alongside many other musicians, fashion designers, and visual artists. 

"Michelle is a highly experienced executive and inspiring leader who has been integral to the success of Capitol Music Group since we re-launched the company nearly ten years ago," said Grainge in a statement. "She is a fierce advocate for artists, a savvy deal maker and a hands-on builder of partnerships within the industry and creative communities. I’m confident that Michelle will strengthen CMG’s 80-year legacy and lead the company to new levels of success and influence, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion to Chair & CEO."

As Chair and CEO, Jubelirer will be in charge of overall management and creative direction at Capitol Music Group and its subsidiaries, which include Capitol Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records, Capitol Christian Music Group, and Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

"I am grateful to Sir Lucian and everyone within UMG who continue to support me and the incredible team of creative and hard-working professionals at CMG," Jubelirer said. "Lucian fosters a company culture in which music and artistry are always the priority, and I will continue to dedicate myself to that ethos by advocating for our artists and helping them to achieve their dreams. I am also committed to further establishing diversity and inclusion as our norm, while nurturing our executive talent and helping them develop into the next generation of industry leaders. This is such an exciting time in music and I’m thrilled and humbled to be leading such a dynamic Capitol Music Group, while at the same time honoring its historic legacy."

Universal Music GroupCapitol RecordsMichelle JubelirerLucian Grainge

