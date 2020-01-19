Michelle Obama Unveils 2020 Workout Playlist Featuring Calvin Harris, Lizzo, Kanye West and More

Former First Lady Michelle Obama surprised her music-loving supporters with the release of her 2020 Workout Playlist. Posted across her various social media channels, the diverse collection of music spans several genres including EDM, hip-hop, pop and more. Many remember that just last month, her husband Barack Obama shared his favorites of the year in a similar fashion.

Accompanying the playlist was a short statement on why she shared her choices. "It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to," she wrote. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts."

One of EDM's all-time biggest acts, Calvin Harris, was included on the playlist twice. "Slide" featuring Frank Ocean and Migos and "One Kiss" with Dua Lipa were both selected from the Scottish Grammy winner's library. In addition to Harris, Obama included music from Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, and Chicago favorites Kanye West and Chance The Rapper.

As of right now, there's no official Spotify playlist dedicated to her mix. Fan-replicated playlists are bound to show up soon, however.

