Detroit Dance Music Legend Mike Huckaby Passes Away from COVID-19 Complications

The dance music world is mourning the loss of one of its early champions, Mike Huckaby. The Detriot house and techno icon was hospitalized for some time after suffering a stroke from exposure to COVID-19. With a heavy heart, sources close to Huckaby confirmed that he passed away on Friday due to complications surrounding both ailments.

In a statement to Pitchfork, booking agent Daniel Liakhovitski spoke on the late artist's legacy and encouraged everyone to listen to his work and celebrate his life.

“Mike Huckaby was an incredible talent and a beautiful soul. A giant of a man, deeply loved by all who knew him. Mike’s life was all about music. Please listen to his tracks and his DJ mixes. His music speaks louder than words. His legacy will forever live on in the hearts of house and techno music lovers all over the world.”

For well over two decades, Huckaby released a number of influential remixes, mixes, singles, and more, all while being a role model to up-and-coming stars. In addition to his releases, he was a larger-than-life presence in the music community, hosting various workshops and sharing his production and sound design expertise with aspiring artists.

Our condolences go out to Huckaby's family and loved ones.

H/T: Pitchfork