Mike Posner Says He Has Unfinished Music with Avicii: "Makes Me Feel Grateful and Sad at the Same Time"

Avicii's tragic passing was over two years ago, but even beyond the grave, he touches someone every day in one way or another. On February 16th, it was Tiësto. On March 23rd, it was the designers of his Hollywood Hills home. And on April 20th, it was Aloe Blacc.

Today it happened to be Mike Posner, who took to Twitter to share that he has a number of unfinished songs with the late Tim Bergling on his computer. He ended the poignant tweet by writing that the songs make him "feel grateful and sad at the same time."

Posner was a close friend of Avicii's, famously referencing the legendary dance music artist in his global smash "I Took a Pill In Ibiza." While they never officially released a song together on streaming platforms, they were known to collaborate often, and Avicii consistently dropped a joint single between the two (tentatively titled "Stay With You") at a myriad of his shows.

On his highly publicized 2,800-mile, 13-state walk across America, Posner stopped to record and share an acoustic rendition of "I Took a Pill In Ibizia" in a heartfelt tribute to Avicii. "This song is dedicated to Tim, Avicii," he said. "It's always dedicated to him anytime I sing it—now until forever."

