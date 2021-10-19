October 19, 2021
Mike Posner Grapples With "Conflicted" Feelings About Releasing Unreleased Music With Avicii

Zach Allia/Sean Eriksson

It seems unlikely Mike Posner's collaborations with Avicii will ultimately see the light of day.
While the public's appetite for unreleased Avicii music is seemingly evergreen, Mike Posner has some complicated emotions on whether the ideas he was working on with the late dance music legend should see an official release.

In an interview with Distractify, Posner says he feels "conflicted" about releasing any music Avicii had a hand in without his permission. He reasons that Avicii was a perfectionist at heart, and he would have dug into the nitty gritty details of their collaborative ideas before endorsing any of their projects for release.

"On one hand, some of the ideas we had started are really awesome. And then at the same time, he didn't finish," Posner said. "Avicii, he was a perfectionist. Like, he had to get every detail right. So I feel a little weird saying, 'Here’s this Avicii song.' But it’s not. It’s an Avicii idea that he never finished."

avicii mike posner

Mike Posner (L) and Avicii (R) on February 3rd, 2016.

The "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" star also opened up about his deeply collaborative relationship with Avicii, who tragically died in 2018 after struggling with his mental health.

"When you’re an artist and if you're blessed enough to do it for more than a few years—which I have been—there’s a lot of ups and downs," Posner explained. "I’ve had my songs be No. 1 in the world and I've had people think my career was over. [Avicii] was somebody that steadfastly just believed in me as a writer. And he wanted to work with me in the studio creatively, no matter what was going on with my career. So that always touched me.”

