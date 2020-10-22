Mike Posner Reveals He's the Voice Behind Swedish House Mafia's "Underneath It All" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
A little ID trivia knowledge for your week.
When Swedish House Mafia rejoined the scene on their comeback tour, fans were quick to take notice of a certain ID in the midst of their sets. "Underneath It All" was labeled as the working title, but sadly was never officially released to the public. It showcased the same singalong appeal of other SHM classics like "Don't You Worry Child" and "Save The World," leading to speculation that the vocalist was their longtime collaborator John Martin. We were today-years-old when we found out it's actually Mike Posner

The news broke when the singer-songwriter responded to a fan who questioned the credit. The track showcases Posner in a different cadence than we are used to, which makes sense as to why it took so long to figure out who it was. By sharing this information, Posner has sparked hope in fans that new music will finally be released from the trio, who made their Ultra Miami comeback nearly two-and-a-half years ago. 

The beloved trio has been their usual mysteriously quiet selves in 2020, aside from Axwell, who worked alongside Lady Gaga on her historic Chromatica album. Last year the three members were spotted in the studio with the popular hip-hop producer Mike Dean. As of the time of this publication, there have been no major announcements pertaining to new music. 

You can relive "Underneath It All" live from Ultra Europe below. 

