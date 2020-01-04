Mike Yung Blows Judges Away Performing Martin Garrix Collab on AGT: The Champions

Back in 2017, Mike Yung captured not only the hearts of America's Got Talent judges but the heart of a superstar producer named Martin Garrix. After he made it to the semi-finals in season 12, the Dutch DJ/producer reached out to work with the subway singer and a year later "Dreamer" was released on STMPD RCRDS. The journey continues for Mike Yung (real name Michael Young) as he now competes on Season 2 of America's Got Talent: The Champions.

During an interview with Billboard, Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) explained how their collaboration came to be. He said that even though they are so different, he was blown away by how much they had in common. After he flew Young out to Amsterdam, they got to work on a song. Soon enough, those same goosebumps Garritsen felt seeing him on the show came back and "Dreamer" was underway.

The track could honestly be used to promote the America's Got Talent franchise. It's all about never giving up on your passion in life. Young's vocals are the main focal point of the arrangement, with Garritsen's influence taking a backseat to let him shine. It's no wonder the contestant looks to be kicking off the season premiere with a performance of the collaboration.

Since "Dreamer" debuted, they performed on Good Morning America. It even received some major remixes by some of Garritsen's top contemporaries including Nicky Romero, SLVR and EAUXMAR, and Brooks and Infuze. The collaboration has exposed Young to a completely new audience and could potentially help immensely in his new quest for the AGT title.

Young busked the New York City Subway stations for over 30 years before appearing on the AGT. The 60-year-old raised nearly $90,000 on Kickstarter for his debut album, I Will Never Give Up.

Catch Young's full performance on the Monday, January 6th season premiere of AGT: The Champions, which airs at 8:00 PM EST on NBC.

