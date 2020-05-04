Missouri Governor Allows Concerts to Resume Today

Starting today, May 4th, the Governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, is allowing his state to host concerts and other large-scale events. Introduced in the state's "Show Me Strong" recovery plan, Missouri will become the first in the U.S. to permit in-person live music events since the start of the global health crisis. In a quote obtained by Billboard, a section of the new plan details the now-permitted events.

"There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families," said Parson.

Venues in large cities like St. Louis will not be opening their doors, as leaders on the local level have decided to uphold stay-in-place measures. It will be interesting to see how venues will be able to ensure that patrons stay six feet apart and stop the spread of COVID-19 during the shows they host. It also illuminates the issue of whether or not venue staff, artists, and attendees will be comfortable attending an event in the middle of a pandemic.

You can get more information on Missouri's "Show Me Strong" plan on the official website dedicated to the recovery plan here.

