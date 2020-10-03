Mixed In Key Launches "Music Innovation" Competition With Prizes Totaling $27,000

Captain Plugins, a company offering award-winning music composition tools such as Mixed In Key, recently launched a music composition competition geared toward artists and producers. It invites applicants to submit an original, unreleased production for review, with an option to collaborate with other artists.

Even better, submissions reaching the top 20 will be judged by a panel of elite DJs and producers in the electronic world, including Anna Lunoe, David Guetta, Kaskade and SOFI TUKKER, among many others.

To apply, artists must submit an original piece combining at least two different genres. On the table for applicants are gear packages valued at $27,000, with the grand prize winner taking home over $10,000 of world-class production technologies. The top five of all submissions will each win $3,000 packages. Categories include "I'm Introducing a New Music Genre," "Best Songwriting/Vocals," "Best Sound Design/Production," "Best Hook" and "Best Crazy Combo."

"Avicii, Kygo, Skrillex, Post Malone and many others have created new musical genres. You can too," Captain Plugins' website reads. "The goal of this competition is to discover innovation."

If you'd like to submit your music, head to the Mixed In Key website. The deadline is October 22nd, 2020 and winners will be announced November 15th.

