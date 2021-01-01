Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Imprint Wipes Instagram to Kick Off 2021

Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Imprint Wipes Instagram to Kick Off 2021

What does Mixmash have up its sleeve in 2021?
Author:
Publish date:

Studio Rewind

A recent purge of Mixmash Records' Instagram page has fans wondering what the renowned record label has up its sleeve as it prepares to kick off 2021.

Since its inception in 2004, Mixmash has long been championed as a major tastemaker in the electronic dance music scene. Founded and spearheaded by Laidback Luke, the prolific imprint has primarily focused on house music throughout the years, releasing music by Steve Angello, Tiësto, A-TrakDon Diablo, and the late Avicii, among many other dance music icons.

At the time of the article's publication, neither Laidback Luke nor Mixmash have released any information pertaining to the account's re-skin. Fans and music producers should keep their eyes peeled on the Instagram page here.

Check out a screenshot of the re-skinned Instagram page below.

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 12.52.37 PM

The only post left on the page is one that announces the final Mixmash Radio episode of 2020, which was curated and mixed by Laidback Luke himself. You can listen to that set below.

FOLLOW MIXMASH RECORDS:

Website: mixmashrecords.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MixmashRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/mixmashrecords
Twitter: twitter.com/MixmashRecords

Related

Laidback Luke
INTERVIEWS

Laidback Luke Launches New Mixmash Dating App to Connect Music Producers [Exclusive Interview]

The Mixmash Dating app matches you with your perfect music production partner to remix his latest single "We Found Love."

Pretty Lights
NEWS

Pretty Lights Wipes His Instagram, Sparking Rumors of New Music

What does Pretty Lights have up his sleeve?

General
NEWS

Bingo Players, Laidback Luke, Sophie Francis, and More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival

The world's leading DJ tracklist database is throwing its hat into the livestreaming ring.

Phil & Luke
NEWS

Laidback Luke Releases New Online Course to Teach DJs How to Create Mashups and Bootlegs

The dance music legend teamed up with online DJ school Digital DJ Tips.

ruudbaan-luke-011
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke's 'Milkshake' is Better Than Yours

Laidback Luke drops massive collab with Ale Mora and creates limited edition “CHOCOLOCO” milkshake exclusively available at JuiceBrothers

Laidback Luke - Speaker at 34th Annual Winter Music Conference (DJ Panel at WMC) -- EDM.com Feature
NEWS

Laidback Luke Admits to Playing a Secret Tomorrowland Set In Disguise

Laidback Luke confessed to playing an unannounced Tomorrowland set disguised as an elderly man.

Snails Press Photo
NEWS

Laidback Luke, Dirtyphonics and More Want to Play a "USB Roulette" Party Hosted by Snails

Everyone's a DJ until they have to play from someone else's song library.

Laidback Luke, Ally Brooke
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke Drops New Single "Dance It Off" With Ally Brooke

The perfect single to dance off 2020.