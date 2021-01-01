Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Imprint Wipes Instagram to Kick Off 2021

A recent purge of Mixmash Records' Instagram page has fans wondering what the renowned record label has up its sleeve as it prepares to kick off 2021.

Since its inception in 2004, Mixmash has long been championed as a major tastemaker in the electronic dance music scene. Founded and spearheaded by Laidback Luke, the prolific imprint has primarily focused on house music throughout the years, releasing music by Steve Angello, Tiësto, A-Trak, Don Diablo, and the late Avicii, among many other dance music icons.

At the time of the article's publication, neither Laidback Luke nor Mixmash have released any information pertaining to the account's re-skin. Fans and music producers should keep their eyes peeled on the Instagram page here.

Check out a screenshot of the re-skinned Instagram page below.

The only post left on the page is one that announces the final Mixmash Radio episode of 2020, which was curated and mixed by Laidback Luke himself. You can listen to that set below.

