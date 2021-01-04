Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Announces Remix Contest of Iconic Song "Show Me Love"

Earlier in the week, fans began to scratch their heads after Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records kicked off 2021 by wiping their Instagram clean. Most dance music music fans know that when an artist or label does this, something big is on the way.

Luckily Luke didn't leave his followers in suspense long, as he's just announced an official remix contest of his and Steve Angello's iconic rework of Robin S.' timeless masterpiece "Show Me Love." EDM.com is proud to announce that we've partnered with Mixmash Records to announce the contest and offer up exclusive content about the history and impact of "Show Me Love."

Entrants will be competing for a chance to win an official release of their remix on Mixmash Records as well as a slew of DJ tools, including a Denon DJ Prime 2, M Audio Oxygen Pro, and M Audio BX5 x2. All genres will be considered in the competition, so music producers should feel free to get creative.

In addition to the contest, they've promised official remixes from "A-list DJs." It's not yet clear who will be lending their talents to the track, but fans are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the impending remixes by following the label online.

Mixmash Records' "Show Me Love" remix contest is now open and will close on February 5th, 2020. Winners will be announced on February 19th. You can read the rules, download the stems, and submit your own remix of Robin S., Laidback Luke and Steve Angello’s classic here.

