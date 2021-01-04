Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Announces Remix Contest of Iconic Song "Show Me Love"

Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Announces Remix Contest of Iconic Song "Show Me Love"

Entrants will have a chance to win an official release on Mixmash and a slew of DJ tools.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier in the week, fans began to scratch their heads after Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records kicked off 2021 by wiping their Instagram clean. Most dance music music fans know that when an artist or label does this, something big is on the way.

Luckily Luke didn't leave his followers in suspense long, as he's just announced an official remix contest of his and Steve Angello's iconic rework of Robin S.' timeless masterpiece "Show Me Love." EDM.com is proud to announce that we've partnered with Mixmash Records to announce the contest and offer up exclusive content about the history and impact of "Show Me Love." 

Entrants will be competing for a chance to win an official release of their remix on Mixmash Records as well as a slew of DJ tools, including a Denon DJ Prime 2, M Audio Oxygen Pro, and M Audio BX5 x2. All genres will be considered in the competition, so music producers should feel free to get creative.

In addition to the contest, they've promised official remixes from "A-list DJs." It's not yet clear who will be lending their talents to the track, but fans are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the impending remixes by following the label online.

Mixmash Records' "Show Me Love" remix contest is now open and will close on February 5th, 2020. Winners will be announced on February 19th. You can read the rules, download the stems, and submit your own remix of Robin S., Laidback Luke and Steve Angello’s classic here.

FOLLOW MIXMASH RECORDS:

Website: mixmashrecords.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MixmashRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/mixmashrecords
Twitter: twitter.com/MixmashRecords

Related

mixmash records
NEWS

Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records Imprint Wipes Instagram to Kick Off 2021

What does Mixmash have up its sleeve in 2021?

Laidback Luke
INTERVIEWS

Laidback Luke Launches New Mixmash Dating App to Connect Music Producers [Exclusive Interview]

The Mixmash Dating app matches you with your perfect music production partner to remix his latest single "We Found Love."

Laidback Luke
INTERVIEWS

Laidback Luke Talks Life as a Hero Ahead of Super You & Me Halloween Show [Interview]

We went in depth with one of the "good guys" of EDM.

Phil & Luke
NEWS

Laidback Luke Releases New Online Course to Teach DJs How to Create Mashups and Bootlegs

The dance music legend teamed up with online DJ school Digital DJ Tips.

General
NEWS

Bingo Players, Laidback Luke, Sophie Francis, and More to Perform at 1001Tracklists Virtual Festival

The world's leading DJ tracklist database is throwing its hat into the livestreaming ring.

Laidback Luke - Speaker at 34th Annual Winter Music Conference (DJ Panel at WMC) -- EDM.com Feature
NEWS

Laidback Luke Admits to Playing a Secret Tomorrowland Set In Disguise

Laidback Luke confessed to playing an unannounced Tomorrowland set disguised as an elderly man.

ruudbaan-luke-011
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke's 'Milkshake' is Better Than Yours

Laidback Luke drops massive collab with Ale Mora and creates limited edition “CHOCOLOCO” milkshake exclusively available at JuiceBrothers

A side-by-side photo of Swedish DJ/producer Avicii and Dutch DJ/producer Laidback Luke.
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke Delivers Main Stage-Friendly Remix of "SOS" by Avicii

Another one of Avicii's posthumous singles has gotten reimagined.