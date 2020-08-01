MK Files Suit Against Management Over "Unconscionable Agreement"

MK is seeking to have his management agreement declared void, alleging he was duped into an "unconscionable" arrangement by his former team.

The renowned music producer and DJ alleges that the agreement from MDM Artists has locked him in for up to a ten-year term, which is reportedly in violation of California law. The state's "seven-year rule" for employment contracts states that such agreements may only be enforced for a seven-year period. The structure of MK's agreement in particular included an initial six-year term but also grants an additional four single-year unilateral extensions.

Additionally, the suit alleges that the agreement includes a "sunset clause" entitling MDM Artists to a cut of MK's earnings on deals inked after the contract's termination. According to the suit, defendant Mark Davenport, MK's manager, reportedly convinced the "Back & Forth" producer to sign the "wholly one-sided" agreement on-the-spot without allowing him to review with an attorney.

MK asserts that he was tricked into signing the contract at an airport following a late night of drinking after a performance. MK was told at the time that the 2015 agreement included no new provisions, but now claims the contract he was coerced into signing was entirely new.

In addition to termination of the agreement, MK is seeking $2 million in damages and the return of $1.5 million in commissions fees.

