September 7, 2021
Watch Moby Reimagine 2000 Hit "Porcelain" In Stripped-Down Live Performance [Exclusive]
Watch Moby Reimagine 2000 Hit "Porcelain" In Stripped-Down Live Performance [Exclusive]

Moby joined Nigel Godrich's "From The Basement" to show viewers a different interpretation of "Porcelain."
The Coda Collection/From The Basement

Moby joined Nigel Godrich's "From The Basement" to show viewers a different interpretation of "Porcelain."

In a new episode of English record producer Nigel Godrich’s From The Basement video series, iconic musician Moby performs a stripped-down version of his hit record "Porcelain," putting a transformative spin on one of the most celebrated songs of his career.

The reimagined version replaces the swelling synth textures and wandering keys of the original with a minimalist acoustic arrangement. The live cello performance sets a melancholic tone with protracted bow strokes as Moby strums along to a modest melody on the acoustic guitar.

Moby chimes in with delicate vocals, channeling the authentic, doleful feelings of the fateful lost love that drove him to pen the turn-of-the-century hit in the first place. A group of backup vocalists complement him in the effort, including frequent collaborator Inyang Bassey, who previously connected with Moby on cuts such as "The Poison Tree" and "Don't Love Me."

Episodes of From The Basement have been dropping on The Coda Collection on a weekly basis since July. The show aims to bring live performances of music's most iconic hits to viewers in the most authentic way possible, nixing the frills and high-touch editing of most live performance productions.

Performances thus far have featured music from Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The White Stripes, and more.

