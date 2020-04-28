Monstercat Taps Just A Gent for Live Stream and Q&A Tonight

Celebrated electronic tastemaker Monstercat has team teamed up with fan favorite Just A Gent for a live stream event. The show, which is part of the Vancouver label's new MCTV digital series, will begin at 6:00PM PST (9:00PM EST) via their Twitch channel and also feature a Q&A session.

MCTV is airing a new live show every Tuesday and Thursday, inviting an artist to perform for one hour, debut new music, and interact with fans.

Long considered one of the most forward-thinking producers in electronic music, Just A Gent has an uncanny ability to blend hypnotic future bass and booming trap under a melodic umbrella. No project was more emblematic of that refreshingly original sound than his URCA EP, which arrived on Monstercat in December 2019. Roaming the full spectrum of dance music's subgenres, URCA is a poignant song-cycle of beguiling, vocal-driven electronic ballads. You can listen to the EP in full below.

Fans of Just A Gent can also look forward to a forthcoming collaboration with rising trap artist YVNG JALAPEÑO, which is dropping on Dim Mak this Friday, May 1st.

Tune into the live stream tonight at 6:00PM PST (9:00PM EST) via Monstercat's Twitch channel here.

