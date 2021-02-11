Monstercat Acquires Silk Music, Opens Door to Progressive House and Downtempo

The strategic acquisition gives Monstercat its third brand alongside Uncaged and Instinct.
Monstercat seems to always breach into new territory. The renowned independent label is well-known for bridging the gap between electronic music and gaming with its cutting-edge livestreamed events. Now, the label introduces its third brand alongside sub-labels, Uncaged and InstinctMonstercat Silk.

As the name implies, Monstercat has acquired the leading dance music label, Silk Music. The move only furthers the brand's massive impact on the world of independent electronic music, and sees Monstercat move into the progressive house, downtempo, and chillout genres. 

"Meeting the Silk team in late 2019 proved to be one of the most inspiring interactions of the year. Their passion for beautiful electronic music reminded me of why I first fell in love with the genre," says Monstercat co-founder and CEO, Mike Darlington

He continues, "I committed early on to supporting all forms of electronic music and the addition of Silk brings us one step closer to achieving that dream," he continues. "It fits perfectly alongside the likes of Uncaged and Instinct."

Monstercat Silk's first release comes courtesy of Tokyo-based progressive house maestro, Shingo Nakamura, who ushers in this new era with his long-anticipated single, "Glow." The track serves as the leadoff single from his forthcoming album of the same name, due on Monstercat Silk in June 2021.

“Making an album is really meaningful work for me because I'm able to reflect on my life through music," says Nakamura of the release. "It's not always easy, and it takes time, but I'm so happy to complete this project thanks to the Silk team, who I've worked with for more than a decade. I'm excited for "Glow" to be the first release on Monstercat Silk and reach more listeners than ever before.”

Jacob Henry, label director of Monstercat Silk, adds, "We are proud to officially usher in the Monstercat Silk era with Shingo Nakamura’s new single, “Glow.” I am honored to have the opportunity to share our music with a larger community of global fans, and we can’t wait for you to hear the musical surprises we have in store in the months ahead.”

Shingo Nakamura's "Glow" is out now via Monstercat Silk, and can be found here.

