Monstercat Is Hosting a Virtual Game Show to Celebrate the Label's 11th Anniversary

Monstercat is celebrating their 11th anniversary with a new competition for their loyal fans.



Beginning this weekend is Monstercat Presents: 1-For-1, a weeklong virtual game show that celebrates the music and culture of the beloved label. Testing their fans' talents, Monstercat is set to give away prizes that include a golden ticket to all of their events through 2023, a trip to their Vancouver office and more.

Hosted by the record label's Community Manager Dylan Todd, the online event will host a total of 11 challenges. Fans can flex their sartorial skills at the Best Artist Cosplay contest, test their musical IQ for Guess The Song, put their photo editing talents to work for the Demonstrate Your Photoshop Skills event, show off their twisted sense of humor for the Best Meme competition and even embrace their eccentricities at the Show Us Your Weird Talent exhibition.

Each individual contest will be featured throughout the week on Monstercat's Twitch channel.

Monstercat Presents: 1-For-1 kicks off on Friday, July 1st at 1pm PT. Learn more about the upcoming anniversary game show and check out the full list of events here.