Wonkaholics Prepare Yourselves, MONXX is Hitting the Road

MONXX (real name Josh Carling) is getting ready to hit the road for his next tour in support of his forthcoming EP, Wonkaholic.

It's aptly titled the Wonkaholic Tour 2020, and Carling is ready to test out an arsenal of new tracks on his loyal fans. Select dates also include up-and-comers Jkyl & Hyde as well as a handful of stops on 12th Planet's Swamplex Next Level Tour. Those looking to attend who don't see their cities shouldn't worry just yet as more dates will be announced in the near future. Find tickets here.

Carling has continuously impressed since the release of "The Wonky Song" with Walter Wilde in 2017. The track caught the attention of dubstep don Excision, who reworked it and included it in his 2017 Lost Lands set. Since his early success, Carling has gone on to collaborate with massive names like Herobust on their track "Giant Squiddim" as well as 12th Planet on their track "Ribbit." With a handful of new tracks including "Wonkaholic" and "Stubborn" leading him to a successful 2019 - as well as Excision supporting him once again in his 2019 Lost Lands mix - 2020 looks to be another huge year for Carling.

