Skip to main content
Moog Synthesizer Co-Inventor and Educator, Herb Deutsch, Dead at 90

Moog Synthesizer Co-Inventor and Educator, Herb Deutsch, Dead at 90

Herb Deutsch and Bob Moog changed the face of synthesizers forever.

Moog Music

Herb Deutsch and Bob Moog changed the face of synthesizers forever.

Herb Deutsch, the co-inventor of the revolutionary Moog synthesizer, has died at the age of 90.

Deutsch was a seminal figure in music technology during the '60s and '70s. In 1964, he teamed up with Bob Moog to develop what eventually evolved into the first-ever Moog synthesizer. Deutsch's work in the project was primarily on the keyboard interface's design.

The goal for the Moog was to be a "small and affordable music synthesizer" that wouldn't limit its accessibility for those who wish to create with it because of a hefty price tag.

"People have accused me of modesty, but actually I think that someone else would have been int he same place and gotten to a similar point within a short time," Deutsche said in an early-aughts interview with Moog. "It was a direction that fit into the history of technology and its inevitable link with the arts."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

maxresdefault
NEWS

Moog Synthesizer Co-Inventor and Educator, Herb Deutsch, Dead at 90

Herb Deutsch and Bob Moog changed the face of synthesizers forever.

By Lennon Cihak
Kasablanca
MUSIC RELEASES

Kasablanca Release Capstone Single, "Crucible" After Breakthrough Year

Kasablanca now turn their attention to their debut headlining tour in the upcoming year.

By Cameron Sunkel
dog blood
NEWS

Boys Noize Confirms New Dog Blood Track With Skrillex "Very Soon"

In a recent interview with CULTR, Boys Noize revealed that him and Skrillex will be releasing a new single "very soon."

By Mikala Lugen

Deutsch was also a lifelong educator and composer, frequently teaching people about Moog synths and how they operate. He taught at New York's Hofstra University for more than 50 years and he was also the chair of the college's music department.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Deutsch's influential work changed the trajectory of synthesizers and music technology as we know it. His indelible contributions will continue to inspire sonic explorers and creators around the world.

"There is nobody more important to Moog legacy than Herb Deutsch," the Bob Moog Foundation wrote in an Instagram post. "His deep creativity, curiosity, intelligence, and pursuit of musical frontiers prompted Bob Moog to design the first Moog synthesizer with Herb's invaluable guidance and collaboration. As the prototype evolved into larger modular systems, Herb and Bob worked together to promote this revolutionary instrument, with Herb composing and performing on them and teaching about them at seminars and in his classroom."

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends and loved ones of Herb Deutsch.

Tags
terms:
DeathMoogHerb DeutschSynthesizers

Related

moog
GEAR + TECH

Learn About the Revolutionary Moog Modular Synthesizer in New Virtual Moogseum Tour

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Moogseum, which was forced to shutter due to the impact of COVID-19.

Dave-Smith-1024x616
NEWS

Dave Smith, Synthesizer Pioneer and "Father of MIDI," Has Died at 72

Smith leaves behind a legacy innovating the craft of electronic music production and impacting generations of producers in the process.

Moog
GEAR + TECH

Moog Releases a Limited-Run $35,000 Modular Synth

Twenty-five lucky and wealthy synth nerds will have the opportunity to take home one of Moog's finest synthesizers to date.

maxresdefault (1)
GEAR + TECH

Artist Plugs Mushrooms Into a Synthesizer and Makes Blissful Electronic Music

Tarun Nayar has also written music with watermelon, cacao, mango and cactus.

keith richards
GEAR + TECH

Watch Rolling Stones Co-Founder Keith Richards Create Ambient Electronic Music

A clip of the legendary Stones musician from a 1969 film has been unearthed.

275166429_1653201475018751_7803469668794139014_n
GEAR + TECH

Yuri Suzuki Creates Functional Online Studio of Classic Roland Synthesizers

The renowned electronic musician and experience designer teamed up with Roland in celebration of "303 Day."

2021-08-05-e-lee-harleysville-pa-emeapp-synthesizers-elp-daggers-1024x683
GEAR + TECH

This Random Pennsylvania Warehouse Preserves Electronic Gear Used by Kraftwerk, Jimi Hendrix, More

The Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project houses 30,000 square feet of iconic amps, synthesizers, guitar pedals, mixing boards and more.

lollapalooza
NEWS

Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

In addition to co-founding the iconic Chicago festival, Gardner was a prolific rock manager who worked with Queens of the Stone Age and The Verve, among others.