New "Moonbeam" Las Vegas Club Series to Feature Green Velvet, Disclosure, More

New "Moonbeam" Las Vegas Club Series to Feature Green Velvet, Disclosure, More

Ayu Dayclub's summer residencies also include Duke Dumont, BLOND:ISH, and CamelPhat.
Author:
Publish date:

Ben Jones Photography

Ayu Dayclub's summer residencies also include Duke Dumont, BLOND:ISH, and CamelPhat.

Las Vegas' new kid on the block, Zouk Group, looks set to take the Strip by storm this summer after announcing some huge summer residences.

Zouk Group's partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, a $4.3 billion integrated resort and the first to be built on the Strip in the last decade, is fleshing out an ecosystem of entertainment for summer 2021. The company will soon open two new venues, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, and latter has just announced a new series called "Moonbeam."

Residencies for "Moonbeam," which will take place on Sundays at Resorts World, include Green Velvet, Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Duke Dumont, BLOND:ISH, and CamelPhat, among others. The new curated club programming will also feature a number of onsite amenities, like a Bohemian braid and makeup bar.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tickets to the decadent clubbing series will not come cheap. General admission to the first "Moonbeam" event on July 4th with The Martinez Brothers are selling for $100 for men and $75 for women.

Meanwhile, a bungalow will require a minimum spend of $15,000, offering private pool access and premiere views of the main stage. Cabanas and couches will run $8,000 and $4,000, respectively.

Zouk Group also recently revealed the dates of Tiësto and Zedd's summer residences for Resorts World Las Vegas. Both are set to debut over July 4th Weekend and appear frequently through August.

Fans can purchase "Moonbeam" tickets here.

Related

tiesto zedd
NEWS

New Las Vegas Residencies Will Pay Tiësto and Zedd $250,000 for Each DJ Set

A local news outlet claims that the newest clubs on the Las Vegas Strip are paying lavish sums for DJ sets from Tiësto and Zedd.

zedd tiesto
EVENTS

Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

Both Zedd and Tiësto will make their debuts over July 4th Weekend.

tiesto
NEWS

Tiësto Lands Residency at New Resorts World Las Vegas

This is primed to be one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas.

15279b6ccda0ff5a2241ce1b33d64bd0
Lifestyle

The Aoki Brothers Are Launching an Anime-Inspired Restaurant in Las Vegas

Superstar DJ Steve Aoki and his brother Kevin, a renowned restauranteur, are opening a yakitori eatery on the Strip.

elia-beach-club-virgin-vegas-2
NEWS

New Mykonos-Inspired Élia Beach Club Set to Open in Las Vegas This Summer

The new pool club will open under the Virgin Hotels umbrella.

WetRepublic
EVENTS

Las Vegas Pool Clubs Set to Reopen in March 2021 With Social Distancing Measures

Following a new directive executive by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a number of marquee Las Vegas pool clubs are set to reopen.

Hardwell @ EDC Las Vegas - Massive Crowd (Rukes Photo)
FEATURES

Las Vegas is the Ultimate Place to Be for EDM in 2019

From Electric Daisy Carnival to a legendary lineup of club residencies, Las Vegas is the crown jewel of EDM in North America.

london grammar
NEWS

Flume, Disclosure Collaborators London Grammar Wipe Instagram, Tease New Music

The trio's last official release was the Flume collaboration "Let You Know" back in summer 2019.