New "Moonbeam" Las Vegas Club Series to Feature Green Velvet, Disclosure, More

Las Vegas' new kid on the block, Zouk Group, looks set to take the Strip by storm this summer after announcing some huge summer residences.

Zouk Group's partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, a $4.3 billion integrated resort and the first to be built on the Strip in the last decade, is fleshing out an ecosystem of entertainment for summer 2021. The company will soon open two new venues, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, and latter has just announced a new series called "Moonbeam."

Residencies for "Moonbeam," which will take place on Sundays at Resorts World, include Green Velvet, Disclosure, Jamie Jones, Duke Dumont, BLOND:ISH, and CamelPhat, among others. The new curated club programming will also feature a number of onsite amenities, like a Bohemian braid and makeup bar.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Zouk Group

Tickets to the decadent clubbing series will not come cheap. General admission to the first "Moonbeam" event on July 4th with The Martinez Brothers are selling for $100 for men and $75 for women.

Meanwhile, a bungalow will require a minimum spend of $15,000, offering private pool access and premiere views of the main stage. Cabanas and couches will run $8,000 and $4,000, respectively.

Zouk Group also recently revealed the dates of Tiësto and Zedd's summer residences for Resorts World Las Vegas. Both are set to debut over July 4th Weekend and appear frequently through August.

Fans can purchase "Moonbeam" tickets here.