Moore Kismet Opens Up About Mental Health: "Making Music Is Something That Became Such a Saving Grace"

As 2022 draws to a close, Moore Kismet has opened up about the highs and lows of their breakthrough year—and the toll it's taken on their mental health.

The prolific electronic music producer and songwriter penned a heartfelt letter to fans, reflecting on an "intense" year full of both personal triumphs and stress.

Kismet opens up about the difficulties of juggling a blossoming music career with graduating high school, which they accomplished in the first half of 2022 before diving into their most ambitious project to date, their debut album, UNIVERSE.

"Then, [UNIVERSE] finally came out," Kismet wrote. "And I was the happiest I’d ever been. My mind was on cloud nine."

But the pitfalls of life on the road—especially those experienced by young artists—are sadly often overlooked by many in the electronic music community. After finding themselves performing nearly every weekend during the second half of the year and captivating audiences at Coachella, EDC Las Vegas and Tomorrowland, among other major music festivals, their mental health eroded.

"making music is something that became such a saving grace in my life. creating entire worlds and stories with sound, emotion, and intention is something I will ALWAYS love," Kismet wrote. "and there are a lot of times where I struggle with finding a reason to keep going. it's because of this that I've had thoughts about stopping entirely. but I wanna keep doing this for me and for anyone else who wants to listen."

It seems Kismet is now in good spirits heading into 2023, a year that will likely see the release of their sophomore album. They revealed their "next big project" is currently in the works, calling it a "love letter to why I do this."

You can read Kismet’s full letter below.

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet

Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet_

Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT