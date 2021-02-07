Moore Kismet Signs With Thrive Music, Announces New Single Out Next Week

Moore Kismet Signs With Thrive Music, Announces New Single Out Next Week

The debut album will be released via Thrive, with the lead single, "Rumor" with WYN, premiering on February 12th.
After a monster 2020, bass music wunderkind, Moore Kismet, is already set for an even bigger 2021 with the February 5th announcement of a record deal with Thrive Music. This is a major milestone for the EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee, as it marks the first deal of its kind for their budding career.

This June, the label is expected to release Kismet's debut album, which currently does not have an official name or drop date. Thrive Music is also set to support the project's lead single, "Rumor" with WYN, out February 12th. Inspired by Kismet's experience with coming out as an LGBTQ+ individual, you can pre-save "Rumor" here. 

"This is such a major moment in my life that I knew I couldn’t do alone," Kismet said in a number of social media posts. "Words cannot express how joyous I am that anyone wanted to take a chance on me, and I’m so excited that my debut LP will be pushed out by such a great team of people."

