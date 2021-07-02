Moore Kismet Will Be the Youngest Artist in History to Perform at EDC

"Being the youngest artist to ever perform at EDC in the festival’s 25-year history holds a lot of weight and responsibility."
Author:
Publish date:

c/o Prodigy Artists

To call 2021 a huge year for Moore Kismet is an understatement. And as they gear up for the release of their debut album this summer, the music production wunderkind is set to make history in the electronic community.

This fall, Kismet will become the youngest artist to ever perform at EDC Las Vegas. At just 16 years of age, their talents have been recognized and rewarded ahead of the opportunity to play on one of the biggest festival stages in the world. Their incredible journey has been one of patience, passion, and hard work, and this booking has been a dream of theirs for a long time.

"Performing at EDC is something that I’ve wanted to do ever since I was really young," Kismet told EDM.com. "Every year I wanted to go, I’ve instead stayed home late at night watching the syndicated livestream, as my mom compensates for my sadness and FOMO with pancakes."

moore kismet

Moore Kismet.

In the time leading up to their first EDC performance, Kismet has collaborated with other quickly blossoming electronic music artists, such as Laxcity and Pauline Herr, and has also produced remixes for industry heavyweights SLANDER and Zomboy, among many others. These credits, along with their undeniable prowess in the studio, have made them more than deserving of such a massive opportunity.

The impact of the upcoming performance is not lost on them. "Getting the opportunity to play this festival at this age is truly a blessing that I’ve not taken for granted since we got the word from Insomniac," Kismet gushed. "Being the youngest artist to ever perform at EDC in the festival’s 25-year history holds a lot of weight and responsibility, but my goal at the end of the day is to make sure that myself, everyone in the crowd, everyone watching at home on the stream, and everyone in my life is happy and excited about this performance."

EDC Las Vegas won't be the only stage Kismet will grace this year. They're slated to perform at a handful of renowned festivals and venues, including Lollapalooza and The Gorge Amphitheatre. Check out our exclusive interview with them here, where they discuss love, mental health, and personal growth. 

