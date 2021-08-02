Moore Kismet Makes History As Youngest Artist to Ever Perform at Lollapalooza

"I’m still at a loss for words at how great this felt."

It's safe to say you're watching the future of electronic music unfold before your eyes, thanks to Moore Kismet.

At just 16 years of age, the prodigious producer and vocalist made history over the weekend as the youngest artist to ever perform at Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza music festival.

Kismet, a member of EDM.com's Class of 2021, threw down a typically colossal DJ set brimming with the glitchy, hypnotic bass that has propelled them to the forefront of EDM's next wave. They performed at the famed Perry's Stage, kicking off the festival's final day on one of it's most beloved stages.

"one of the proudest moments of my entire career," they wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m still at a loss for words at how great this felt. thank you for making my first time playing @lollapalooza the best time ever."

The young gun, who found out about his Lolla booking after finishing online classes one day, also made an appearance on the global Hulu livestream.

The accolades are just beginning for Kismet, who is not only shattering boundaries on the electronic genre gamut, but also on the scope of gender identity and mental health awareness as a trailblazing nonbinary artist. In October they will become the youngest to ever perform at EDC Las Vegas, which is widely considered the largest dance music festival in the world.

"Being the youngest artist to ever perform at EDC in the festival’s 25-year history holds a lot of weight and responsibility," Kismet told EDM.com, "but my goal at the end of the day is to make sure that myself, everyone in the crowd, everyone watching at home on the stream, and everyone in my life is happy and excited about this performance."

Check out a few clips of Moore Kismet's Lollapalooza performance below.

