Four of the Top 10 Most Shazamed Songs of All-Time are Dance Music Tracks

Avicii, Robin Schulz, Kungs, and the trio of Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ thrust the EDM flagpole into Shazam's list.
Have you ever wondered what the most Shazammed songs of all time are?

Shazam, which is owned by Apple and remains one of the company's crown jewels in its music portfolio, has been a saving grace for music fans since its debut in 1999. With the tap of a button, the app is able to identify songs playing in real-time and link you to their streaming pages. To celebrate the its milestone of 200 million global active users, Shazam teamed up with Apple Music to develop a playlist of the top 100 most Shazamed songs of all time, and dance music is well-represented.

Avicii ("Wake Me Up"), Robin Schulz ("Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)," Kungs and Cookin' On 3 Burners ("This Girl"), and the trio of Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and ("Lean On") thrust the EDM flagpole into Shazam's list. Tones and I's global breakthrough hit "Dance Monkey" topped the list at a staggering 36.6 million Shazams.

Check out the top 10 below and listen to a full playlist of the list's 100 songs here.

1. "Dance Monkey" - Tones and I
2. "Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)" - Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz
3. "Let Her Go" - Passenger
4. "Wake Me Up" - Avicii
5. "Lean On (feat. MØ)" - Major Lazer and DJ Snake
6. "Thinking Out Loud" - Ed Sheeran
7. "Cheap Thrills" - Sia 
8. "Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)" - Gotye
9. "This Girl (Kungs vs Cookin' On 3 Burners) [Extended]" - Kungs, Cookin' On 3 Burners
10. "Take Me To Church" - Hozier 

