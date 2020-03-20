Movement Postponed, Electric Forest Rumored to Follow Suit

With no end in sight to the mass quarantines and social distancing measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, another round of festival cancellations may be beginning. Early season gatherings like Ultra Music Festival, South By Southwest, and Coachella all shared plans to cancel or postpone earlier in March. Now, Movement Electronic Music Festival has shared that it will reschedule to September 11th-13th and Electric Forest is reportedly exploring options in the September 10th-13th range as well.

Movement’s organizers had initially shared that the festival would on as planned amid other cancellations two weeks ago. On March 19th, however, they announced their postponement in a statement.

Electric Forest hasn’t shared news of their own rescheduling, but leak account Festive Owl has alleged that they’re looking into September dates.

At the time of writing, there are over 256,000 confirmed cases worldwide of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan, China in December of 2019. To curb the spread, all are encouraged to wash their hands for over 20 seconds numerous times a day and implement extreme social distancing in addition to following all imposed curfews and quarantines.

