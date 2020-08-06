Watch Mr. Belt & Wezol's Gravity-Defying DJ Set from a Hot Air Balloon

Dutch dance music duo Mr. Belt & Wezol have taken livestreaming to new heights with their latest endeavor. You'll understand that pun in a moment.

The house music tandem have used their time in lockdown to produce a series of unique livestream events. After sets in a moving tram, a ball pit, an alpaca farm, a bowling alley, and an abandoned pier, they have now taken to the skies for a DJ set in a hot air balloon.

Defying the odds of gravity, Mr. Belt & Wezol delivered a sun-kissed house set brimming with the breeziness of the very winds they glided through. They dropped a number of their own fan-favorite originals in addition to a bevy of house bops from their dance music compatriots, like Patrick Topping's "Forget," Mark Knight and Funkagenda's "Man With The Red Face," and Dombresky's remix of TOKiMONSTA's "Come and Go." An unquestionable highlight arrives just before the 20-minute mark of the hourlong set, when the duo played a bouncy remix of Stevie Wonder's timeless track "Superstition."

You can watch the performance in full below.

FOLLOW MR. BELT & WEZOL:

Website: mrbeltandwezol.nl

Facebook: facebook.com/mrbeltandwezol

Twitter: twitter.com/mrbeltandwezol

Instagram: instagram.com/mrbeltandwezol

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hvVqps