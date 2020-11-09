Don Diablo to Appear on "MTV Cribs" Reboot

Don Diablo to Appear on "MTV Cribs" Reboot

The Dutch electronic music artist will join celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner, Stefflon Don, Christine Quinn, and more for the rebooted series.
Author:
Publish date:

While we constantly find ourselves reminiscing about what life was like before everything fun was shut down, MTV International decided to double down on the nostalgia with a reboot of the fan-favorite TV series, MTV Cribs. For those unfamiliar with the show, it's essentially a series of real estate tours where celebrities show off their luxurious homes and remind us that they have much more money than we do. 

Fans who want a closer look into the life of Don Diablo are in luck because the renowned future house producer has been confirmed as one of the celebrities to be featured on MTV Cribs reboot. On Instagram, he shared a trailer that features a brief appearance from him and confirmed his involvement in the series.

The MTV Cribs reboot premiered on October 26th and featured the homes of Caitlyn Jenner and Stefflon Don, among others. It's not yet clear when the episode featuring Don Diablo will premiere, but fans can watch full episodes and view the show's schedule on MTV International's website.

FOLLOW DON DIABLO:

Website: dondiablo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialDonDiablo
Twitter: twitter.com/DonDiablo
Instagram: instagram.com/dondiablo
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqOvm0

Related

don diablo
EVENTS

Don Diablo Postpones ForeverXL Show in Amsterdam

Don Diablo shared that due to unforeseen circumstances his biggest show to date at the Ziggo Dome will have to be postponed.

Don Diablo NYCC 2019 New York Comic Con Hexagon Comic Book Cover
NEWS

Don Diablo's Comic Book Series, Hexagon, has Finally Hit the Shelves

Don Diablo has just released a sci-fi comic book series called "Hexagon."

Don Diablo
NEWS

Don Diablo to Release New Album, Embark on Coinciding Tour

This fall will see a new effort and tour by Don Diablo.

Don Diablo standing with his new Jaguar at Kroymans.
NEWS

Check Out Don Diablo's "HexMobile," a Custom Jaguar F-Type

Don Diablo looks to be riding in style.

Don Diablo NYCC 2019 New York Comic Con Hexagon Comic Book Cover
NEWS

Don Diablo Debuts Comic Book Series, Hexagon, at New York Comic Con

Working with Impact Theory, Don Diablo is set to release a five-issue comic book series in the upcoming year.

Don Diablo Future Album Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Drops Sophomore Album ‘Future’

After ten years, Don Diablo finally releases a new album and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

don diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Releases Music Video for "The Rhythm"

The virtual reality inspired video accompanies the 100th release on Don Diablo's HEXAGON label.

Don Diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Honors Avicii With New Single And Donates Proceeds To Charity In Sweden

Good guy Don!