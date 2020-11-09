Don Diablo to Appear on "MTV Cribs" Reboot

While we constantly find ourselves reminiscing about what life was like before everything fun was shut down, MTV International decided to double down on the nostalgia with a reboot of the fan-favorite TV series, MTV Cribs. For those unfamiliar with the show, it's essentially a series of real estate tours where celebrities show off their luxurious homes and remind us that they have much more money than we do.

Fans who want a closer look into the life of Don Diablo are in luck because the renowned future house producer has been confirmed as one of the celebrities to be featured on MTV Cribs reboot. On Instagram, he shared a trailer that features a brief appearance from him and confirmed his involvement in the series.

The MTV Cribs reboot premiered on October 26th and featured the homes of Caitlyn Jenner and Stefflon Don, among others. It's not yet clear when the episode featuring Don Diablo will premiere, but fans can watch full episodes and view the show's schedule on MTV International's website.

