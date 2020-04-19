Music Creatives from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and More Form "Shift Change" to Highlight Everyday Heroes Fighting COVID-19

The rapid, lethal spread of COVID-19 has forced most of the world’s population to confine themselves indoors. Some people in quarantine may be growing tired of the banality of life behind closed doors, but they’re the lucky ones. Lucky to be with their families, sheltered inside their homes.

For essential workers, from grocers and postal workers to doctors and nurses, there is little respite. These are the everyday heroes on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, many of whose stories are now being written by a newly formed editorial collective called Shift Change.

Launched by a team of experienced music creatives with ties to Rolling Stone, GQ, Pitchfork, Stereogum, SPIN, Billboard, Spotify, and SoundCloud, among others, Shift Change aims to create awareness and drive donations to relief efforts for healthcare professionals and local businesses. Partnering with Supply Drop to support the healthcare community in Brooklyn, an area acutely affected by COVID-19, donations will empower local restaurants to deliver meals to the most affected hospitals.

It’s an effort by music journalists, editors, and podcasters—like Sam Chennault (former SoundCloud Head of Curation and Editorial) and Michael Tedder (Contributing Editor of Pitchfork)—to harness their professional skills in supporting essential workers at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the stories told is that of Crissaris, a family medicine doctor located in Harlem, New York, who describes the most difficult and frustrating pitfalls of the pandemic and its effect on her life since it struck. Stephen, a psychotherapist based in San Francisco, reveals, “There isn’t one session I’m having where there isn’t terror of contracting the virus through their spouses or because they’re a physician on the frontline, etc.” Noelle, a nurse’s assistant in Minnesota, emphasizes the change in emotional care for residents and shares advice for older people who are at risk of getting the virus.

Interestingly, each story ends with folks revealing what music they’re listening to right now.

Read more on Shift Change’s content hub via Medium here.

