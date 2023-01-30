Skip to main content
Music Production for Women Nonprofit Offering Four Scholarships for New Program

Music Production for Women Nonprofit Offering Four Scholarships for New Program

The program will allow access to weekly masterclasses in music production, mixing, marketing, sound design and more.

c/o Music Production for Women

The program will allow access to weekly masterclasses in music production, mixing, marketing, sound design and more.

Music Production for Women (MPW) is offering four scholarships for females and nonbinary individuals to take part in the organization’s new "Master Your Music" program.

The program will allow recipients access to weekly masterclasses in music production, mixing, marketing, sound design and more skills rooted in the music industry. 

MPW's courses will be taught by experts in their respective fields, such as audio engineers Ramera Abraham (Adele, Stormzy, Little Mix) and Lillian Frances (Sylvan Esso, Shakey Graves). In addition to the masterclasses, students will also receive monthly group mentoring sessions to focus on their personal music goals for the year ahead.

"I’m so excited about the impact that this program has had on our student’s lives last year, which was the first year we launched it," said MPW's founder, Xylo Aria, in a press statement. "Most importantly, the confidence in our students, gained through the realization of producing their own music when previously it was barely within the realm of possibility, has been an absolute pleasure to witness."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Women in Music Production
NEWS

Music Production for Women Nonprofit Offering Four Scholarships for New Program

The program will allow access to weekly masterclasses in music production, mixing, marketing, sound design and more.

By Mikala Lugen
thomas bangalter
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Lead Single From Thomas Bangalter's First Post-Daft Punk Solo Album

"L’Accouchement" will appear on Bangalter's upcoming solo album, "Mythologies."

By Jason Heffler
220715-224454-TML2022-DN101307-DN
EVENTS

Here Is Your Full Tomorrowland 2023 Lineup

Hardwell, Martin Garrix, SVDDEN DEATH, Anyma and more will perform as Tomorrowland unfurls the theme behind 2023's massive festival, "Adscendo."

By Jason Heffler
A Music Production for Women (MPW) course in London.

A Music Production for Women (MPW) course in London.

Distrokid, Yamaha Music Australia and Veva Collect have backed “Master Your Music” with the hopes to give equal access and opportunities to women in music. In total, the program exceeds over $9,000 of professional courses, mentorship support and more.

The yearlong program follows the organization’s two-day “Women in Music Tech” summit in October 2022. The event was free for all to attend and was livestreamed throughout over 120 countries to inspire female and nonbinary aspiring musicians to take the first steps toward achieving their music production goals.

In order to participate, students will need to supply their own laptop, headphones and have a copy of Ableton. Ableton Live Intro will be provided to each scholarship winner. Applications for the program will close at 11:59pm GMT on February 6th. For more information and to apply for a scholarship, head here.

FOLLOW MUSIC PRODUCTION FOR WOMEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/musicproductionforwomen
Twitter: twitter.com/musicprod4women
Instagram: instagram.com/musicproductionforwomen
Website: musicproductionforwomen.com

Related

Music Production for Women
EVENTS

"Women in Music Tech" Summit to Offer Free Masterclasses, Workshops, Networking Events

Hosted by Music Production for Women, the two-day summit will be livestreamed globally in October 2022.

Kavi's_Songwriting_Accessories_Set_Shot
Lifestyle

American Girl's New Doll Inspires Young Women to Learn Electronic Music Production

Her name is Kavi and she's got an adorable studio setup featuring a drum pad, DAW, synthesizer and more.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Is Creating a Scholarship Program to Fund Promising Music Producers

The goal of the scholarship is to bankroll promising artists who don't have the time or resources to commit to a career in electronic music production.

General woman dj
NEWS

Black Artist Database and Ableton Offer Series of Free Masterclasses for Black Music Producers

Black Artist Database has created a free opportunity for producers to hone the essentials of producing, drum programming, remixing and more.

Cycle2ADE
Lifestyle

#Cycle2ADE Team Bikes Across Four Countries, Raises Thousands for Music Nonprofit

A crew of music industry professionals traversed more than 300 miles to fundraise for the non-profit organization Bridges For Music.

Annie Nightingale
NEWS

Annie Nightingale Launches Scholarship for Underrepresented Female and Non-Binary DJs

Previous winners of the scholarship include DJ Martha, GODLANDS, and LCY.

Accessible Festivals
NEWS

Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Grant Program to Bring Live Music to All

Partners include Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, Stagecoach, and more.

Pathways-KasiaZacharko-157
FEATURES

Pathwaves Music Production Camp for Women and Nonbinary Artists Slated for November

Applications for the Berlin-based program are open until October 5th.