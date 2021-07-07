A Company Is Developing a Musical "Doomsday Vault" on an Island Near the North Pole

A Company Is Developing a Musical "Doomsday Vault" on an Island Near the North Pole

The vault is said to be able to withstand ice and snow at a depth of 1,000 feet underneath the frigid Svalbard archipelago.
Author:
Publish date:

Jason Pofahl

The vault is said to be able to withstand ice and snow at a depth of 1,000 feet underneath the frigid Svalbard archipelago.

Okay, 2020 was bad. But was it "doomsday" bad?

Elire Management Group sure thinks so. According to Billboard, the Oslo-based company is developing "a doomsday vault" on an arctic island between the North Pole and Norway. Dubbed the Global Music Vault, the repository is said to be able to withstand ice and snow at a depth of 1,000 feet underneath the frigid Svalbard archipelago.

The vault is meant to safeguard what Elire deems to be the world's most important musical works, such as historic Australian Indigenous music and legendary tracks by the Beatles. They've partnered with the Paris-based International Music Council to figure out the "most precious and loved" music to preserve, but an Elire exec indicated that the public will also have a say.

"We don’t want to just protect a certain genre and certain era," said Luke Jenkinson, Managing Director of the Global Music Vault and Managing Partner at Elire. "We want the nations and regions of the world to curate what music gets deposited."

The Oslo-based Elire Management Group is developing "a doomsday vault" underneath the frigid Svalbard archipelago.

The Oslo-based Elire Management Group is developing "a doomsday vault" underneath the frigid Svalbard archipelago.

According to the website belonging to Piql, the vault's developers, Svalbard is an ideal location due to its remoteness, which offers "cool, dry permafrost conditions" that "increase the longevity of the stored data."

Piql claims that their technology can protect the vault's contents for 1,000 years while being able to endure electromagnetic pulses from a nuclear explosion, a disaster that could permanently corrupt digital files. The tech was created using binary coding and high-density QR codes written onto special durable optical film, according to Billboard.

"Designed to withstand natural and man-made disasters, in the safest location on earth, data stored here will last for centuries," Piql's site continues.

You can read more about the Global Music Vault, which is scheduled to debut in spring 2022, here.

Related

david guetta
NEWS

Warner Music Acquires David Guetta's Recorded Music Catalog for Nearly $100 Million

The pact sees Warner acquiring Guetta's worldwide catalog from the last two decades and inking a new deal for future recordings.

91297000_101525041506038_8389040365767753728_o
GEAR + TECH

Leading VR Company Redpill Announces Three New Livestream Music Performances

Redpill is alchemizing the worlds of live music and virtual reality.

Ec5DppHXsAAs--0
NEWS

A Seattle Company Disguised a Drive-In Rave as a Religious Service—And Got Away with It

It was a hoodwinking of biblical proportions.

image4
NEWS

deadmau5 Developed Custom 3D Visuals for SAINt JHN's "Roses" Performance at the Billboard Music Awards

Watch SAINt JHN perform his hit song flanked by one-of-a-kind visuals by deadmau5.

cleyton-ewerton-DjoZydeQDGg-unsplash
NEWS

Micro-Movement Study Finds it is Nearly Impossible Not to Move to Music—Especially EDM

Researchers even went as far as organizing the "Norwegian Championships of Standstill."

chainsmokers
GEAR + TECH

Crypto Security Company Casa Launches Bitcoin Wallet Backed by The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers recently flapped their wings as angel investors.

Paul Van Dyk
NEWS

Paul van Dyk Breaks Ties with A State of Trance After Near-Fatal Accident

The trance legend claims no one of the ASOT team contacted him following the accident.

Kygo
NEWS

Kygo Sinks Investment Into Plant-Based Chicken Company

Palm Tree Crew Investments helped close an $8 million Series A funding round for daring, the leader in plant-based chicken.