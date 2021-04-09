MUST DIE! Announces New Full-Length Album, "CRISIS VISION"

The bass music virtuoso's sophomore album will drop in May 2021.

Bass music virtuoso MUST DIE! has announced he is releasing a new full-length album, CRISIS VISION.

The album will be MUST DIE!'s first in over six years following his seminal debut, 2014's Death & Magic. That record featured a number of tracks that are considered to be highly influential in the electronic music scene, such as the house hybrid "Hellcat" and dubstep banger "Gem Shards," the latter of which Skrillex famously rinsed in countless live DJ sets.

In March, MUST DIE! announced that he has a collaboration in the works with electronic music legend Skream and young gun Akeos. We're unable to confirm whether or not the unreleased track will appear on CRISIS VISION, but fans can certainly hold out hope considering the magnitude of such a collab.

CRISIS VISION is scheduled to release on May 21st, 2021. You can pre-save the album on Spotify and Apple Music here.

MUST DIE!

The album artwork for MUST DIE!'s forthcoming full-length alum CRISIS VISION.

