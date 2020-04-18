My Chemical Romance's UK Comeback Has Been Postponed

Eden Sessions 2020 has been postponed until 2021, effectively suspending My Chemical Romance's long-awaited UK comeback performance. Due to the global pandemic, the band has already been forced to pull the plug on shows scheduled in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan thus far.

My Chemical Romance is led by frontman Gerard Way who is well in tune with the world of dance music. The punk-rocker made his entrance into the scene in 2012 shortly preceding My Chemical Romance's breakup in 2013. At the time, the singer teamed up with Deadmau5 on the punchy single "Professional Griefers." In 2016, Way entrusted Steve Aoki with the ambitious endeavor of remixing "Welcome to the Black Parade," which the frontman later lauded as having captured the song's true essence.

My Chemical Romance announced their reunion in late 2019, and has since begun filling their schedule which includes a US tour starting in September of this year.

The performance at Eden Sessions, first announced in February, was scheduled to take place on June 16th. The group does still have a trio of UK stadium shows on the books, but it is unknown at this time as to whether those will follow suit in postponement.

Eden Sessions states they are working to reschedule artists originally slated for 2020 to play their 2021 event.

