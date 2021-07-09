Mysterious RÜFÜS DU SOL Posters Are Popping Up in Los Angeles and Sydney

New RÜFÜS DU SOL music seems to be on the horizon.

What is going on with RÜFÜS DU SOL?

Mysterious posters depicting the Grammy-nominated trio have popped up around random areas of Los Angeles this week. The adverts are cryptic in nature, only featuring the group's website and the word "Alive."

Mysterious posters depicting RÜFÜS DU SOL have popped up in Los Angeles. EDM.com

It seems new music is on the horizon. A visit to the band's website leads visitors to a landing page that offers two options: "Sound On" and "Sound Off." Opting to enable sound triggers a clip of an unreleased song and lyrics that flash across the screen: "I'm coming back again / I wanna make it right."

Once the ephemeral lyrics fade after a few seconds, an invitation to sign up for RÜFÜS DU SOL's newsletter appears with a call to action: "We're back. Sign up to hear from us."

Mysterious posters depicting RÜFÜS DU SOL have popped up in Los Angeles. EDM.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL haven't released an album since 2018's Solace. Back in December 2020 they confirmed that they'd begun recording their fourth LP—due out in 2021—but mum's been the word since. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the group's poster campaign is tied to the elusive album.

One of the arcane posters was also spotted in Sydney, according to an eagle-eyed Reddit user.

The barnstorming electronic music outfit are currently preparing for a three-night run at Banc of California Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. The shows, which are scheduled for November 12-14, are said to be the largest headlining gigs of their career.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/RufusDuSol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Kxq86k